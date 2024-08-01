French Embassy responds to calls to exclude Sarkodie from Olympics performance

The group claims that Sarkodie is "misogynistic," citing lyrics from the song 'Jennifer Lomotey,' where he referenced a folklore about Krobo women and promiscuity.

They also referenced his recent conflict with actress Yvonne Nelson, who alleged in her memoir that Sarkodie forced her to abort a pregnancy.

The group argued that honouring Sarkodie with a performance platform is concerning, especially for pregnant women, due to his past actions and statements.

However, in a letter dated 19 July 2024, Ambassador Jules-Armand Aniambossou clarified that Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, will not be performing at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Instead, the embassy stated that his performance is scheduled for the Africa Fan Zone 'Station Afrique' on 9 August 2024, an independent cultural event coinciding with the Olympics.

"I would like to use this opportunity to clarify that Sarkodie (known in private life as Michael OWUSU ADDO) will not be performing at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His performance is scheduled to be part of the Africa Fan Zone 'Station Afrique' which will be held on 9 August 2024 at Stade Robert César-L'Île-Saint-Denis. 'Station Afrique' is an independent cultural event running concurrently with the Olympic games," the letter read.

The Embassy acknowledged the concerns raised and cited its commitment to promoting equal human rights, gender equality, and women's empowerment, stating that it does not endorse any form of discrimination.