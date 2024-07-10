ADVERTISEMENT
Sarkodie, King Promise, and Darkovibes to perform at 2024 Olympics African fan zone

Dorcas Agambila

Sarkodie's DJ Mensah was forced to backtrack after he prematurely disclosed that the rapper would perform at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs

Until the French Embassy's latest press event, the news of Sarkodie's Olympics performance hung in the air.

The latest update from the French Embassy intrigued numerous fans who can't wait to see Sarkodie's showdown in Paris.

This year's Olympics Opening Ceremony will take a different format. For the first time in the competition's history, this year's opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will be held outside an Olympic Stadium and broadcast to 80 giant screens in public.

Celine Dion and Dua Lipa have already been announced for the opening ceremony, which will attract an estimated six hundred thousand spectators.

King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana

According to a representative from the French Embassy in Ghana, the Olympic Games in Paris will feature an African Fan Zone which will platform many Ghanaian artistes.

Speaking at a recent event, the French Embassy unveiled Sarkodie, King Promise, and Darkovibes as the Ghanaian artistes billed for the African Fan Zone on August 10.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is scheduled to take place on 26th July 2024 in Paris, France while the closing ceremony is slated for 11th August 2024.

The ceremony is estimated to have about six hundred thousand spectators in attendance and broadcast to 80 giant screens in public.

