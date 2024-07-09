Celine Dion to perform at the 2024 Olympics, after vowing to even crawl to stage

Musical performances from celebrities are not a new phenomenon at the Olympics. This tradition began in the 20th century, with the first performance dating back to 1896 in Athens, Greece.

According to guardian.ng, this year, Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, and Aya Nakamura will grace the Olympic stage with their performances.

The Olympics is one of the most-watched sporting events globally, with billions of people tuning in to watch.

Performing at the Olympics gives the artists a significant boost in their global exposure, potentially gaining them a new following.

Additionally, being selected to perform at the Olympics is seen as a stamp of approval for an artist's talent and accomplishments. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cement their names in history.

Adding to the excitement, Jin, a member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS, will be one of the torchbearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jin’s participation in the torch relay automatically makes him an ambassador for his country at this international sports event.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is scheduled to take place on 26th July 2024 in Paris, France while the closing ceremony is slated for 11th August 2024.

For the first time in the competition's history, this year's opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will be held outside an Olympics stadium.

The ceremony is estimated to have about six hundred thousand spectators in attendance and broadcast to 80 giant screens in public.

