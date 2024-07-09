ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Celine Dion to perform at the 2024 Olympics, after vowing to even crawl to stage

Dorcas Agambila

Musicians Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, and Aya Nakamura are set to perform live at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place in Paris, France.

Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Olympics, held every four years, will run from Friday, July 26, 2024, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Recommended articles

Musical performances from celebrities are not a new phenomenon at the Olympics. This tradition began in the 20th century, with the first performance dating back to 1896 in Athens, Greece.

Celine Dion sings onstage.Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Celine Dion sings onstage.Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Business Insider USA

According to guardian.ng, this year, Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, and Aya Nakamura will grace the Olympic stage with their performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olympics is one of the most-watched sporting events globally, with billions of people tuning in to watch.

Performing at the Olympics gives the artists a significant boost in their global exposure, potentially gaining them a new following.

Additionally, being selected to perform at the Olympics is seen as a stamp of approval for an artist's talent and accomplishments. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cement their names in history.

The show must go on, Celine Dion says in her documentary.Amazon Prime
"The show must go on," Celine Dion says in her documentary.Amazon Prime Business Insider USA

Adding to the excitement, Jin, a member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS, will be one of the torchbearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jin’s participation in the torch relay automatically makes him an ambassador for his country at this international sports event.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is scheduled to take place on 26th July 2024 in Paris, France while the closing ceremony is slated for 11th August 2024.

For the first time in the competition's history, this year's opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will be held outside an Olympics stadium.

It's All Coming Back to Me – Celine Dion
"It's All Coming Back to Me" – Celine Dion Dion was a formidable force in the '90s. This power ballad was actually a cover of a Pandora's Box song, but it didn't become the iconic song it is today until her version in 1996. The song's crescendos give the song a force that is impossible to ignore. Business Insider USA

The ceremony is estimated to have about six hundred thousand spectators in attendance and broadcast to 80 giant screens in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1750-capacity hall opened in 1968 and has served as a tour stop for various legends, including Adele, Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Gyamfi slams Tracy Sarkcess over 'ignorant' political post on X

Sammy Gyamfi slams Tracy Sarkcess over 'ignorant' political post on X (VIDEO)

Olu Jacobs [Premium times]

Pulse Biography: Legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs

Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

Ghana's Chef Smith confirmed by GWR as world's cook-a-thon record-holder

Chefs Association of Ghana disowns Chef Smith, says 'he's not our member'