The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, during an interview on iHeart Radio in Canada, was told about the “In My Feelings” rapper’s intention to ink her face on his body.

Celine Dion in reaction said she loves Drake so much and she is willing to do several special things with him or will accept other special treats from him, but she doesn’t want him to tattoo her face.

"Please, Drake, I love you very much … Can I tell you something: Don't do that. You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner… we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please." She said.

Watch the video below.