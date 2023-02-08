Sarkodie’s DJ Mensah builds a new library for a rural community in the Central Region [Video]

Present at the official launch of the library was Sarkodie's manager Angel Town. He was there to support his colleague as his foundation did something special for a school in the Central Region.

Popular Ghanaian singer Mr. Drew was there to grace the occasion as he entertained the pupils, students, and school authorities with some of his smashing hit songs. They surrounded the stage the moment the 'Shuperu' crooner started to perform, and they sang word for word to all his songs as they danced.

The ceremony saw in attendance chiefs and elders from the community and the people were filled with much joy.

Michael Mensah Ayenu known as DJ Mensah is a Ghanaian hip-hop, African popular and dancehall music disk jokey (DJ), he is an event promoter and an entrepreneur.