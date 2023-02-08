DJ Mensah handed the library to the community in a brief celebration, be he handed it over to the people. A ribbon was cut to officially open the library for the pupils, teachers, and the headmaster to experience the library.
Sarkodie’s DJ Mensah builds a new library for a rural community in the Central Region [Video]
Sarkodie's official DJ, DJ Mensah, through his foundation, The Mensah Foundation, has built an exquisite library for the Ayiresu D/A Basic School located in the Central Region.
Present at the official launch of the library was Sarkodie's manager Angel Town. He was there to support his colleague as his foundation did something special for a school in the Central Region.
Popular Ghanaian singer Mr. Drew was there to grace the occasion as he entertained the pupils, students, and school authorities with some of his smashing hit songs. They surrounded the stage the moment the 'Shuperu' crooner started to perform, and they sang word for word to all his songs as they danced.
The ceremony saw in attendance chiefs and elders from the community and the people were filled with much joy.
Michael Mensah Ayenu known as DJ Mensah is a Ghanaian hip-hop, African popular and dancehall music disk jokey (DJ), he is an event promoter and an entrepreneur.
He is an award-winning DJ and has doubles as an official DJ for award-winning Ghanaian musician Sarkodie. He is also the CEO for the event company, A-Town entertainment.
