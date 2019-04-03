It is unknown what has gotten the Ghanaian musician so furious but he briefly told the paparazzi that were bugging him for an interview that he is extremely angry and will only speak on Friday.

Patapeezy was in Europe for a tour from which a video surfaced online yesterday with claims that he performed to only 3 men at one of his shows.

It is unclear if it’s those reports that have gotten Patapaa angry because other videos of him flirting with a white lady also popped up online and attracted some buzz at the back of reports that he has ditched his Ghanaian girlfriend for the white lady.

Pulse.com.gh cannot exactly tell why Patappa landed home unhappy but he has assured to address the press on Friday and we look forward to that.

Watch more of Patapaa snubbing the paparazzi upon his arrival in the videos below.