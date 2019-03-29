This stirs some concern as it also insinuates that there might be some situation at the Excellence In Broadcasting Network which is not making it conducive to retain its staff.

This is because apart from the departure of Naa Ashokor, A.J Sarpong some years ago, Giovani Caleb, who was the host of Starr FM’s Starr Chat and "Duvet" on GhOne TV, recently shunned the EIB too and showed up as 3 FM’s new host for a drive time show.

Fans have been met with another shock as a new announcement has made it known that Anita Erskine, who was also once a co-host of Starr FM’s Starr Chat is set to join Giovani Caleb to co-host the drive time show on the radio station owned by the owners of TV 3.

During the time the accomplished media personality quit her job at EIB, it was rumoured that she was set to grab some job outside the media but this her show up at 3FM loudly suggests she actually ditched EIB.

Anita Erskine and Giovanni Caleb confirmed their new 3FM adventure with a series of posts on social media. See some below