According to the “Makoma” singer, her father was even elsewhere in Liberia when she was born and that when he was told about her birth via a phone call, he predicted that she was going to be a singer.

"I was born in Liberia during the war, so around the time I was born, My Day wasn’t in the same region, he was working somewhere else, so he had to be called to say I have given birth, he’s like oh she’s going to be called Adina Thembi Ndamse, she will be a singer and she will sing all over the world ” Adina narrated to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM as she was told by her Mum.

The singer also disclosed that his Dad is a South African, intelligent, disciplined and always encouraged everyone around him to pursue education and she doubts if he would have actually allowed her to go into music so early at a time when she was a student.

Talking about her Dad, she said he has passed now and she was only told these fond things about him when she visited her family some time back in South Africa. She added that they even lost contact ever since she came to Ghana with her Mum.

During the Day Break Hitz interview, monitored by pulse.com.gh, she said “He saw me when I was a baby, we had to run to Ghana and because of where he was, we went towards the ECOMOG ship, we really run for our dear lives my Dad was somewhere else.

"Apparently he got away on an NGO plane which was flying to S.A and they said “you have a chance to go you either take it and go or stay here and die” so he took and he went so we lost touch and never saw me after Liberia and he was looking all over for me but hey life is life”.

The “Too Late” singer added that she is yet to go and see her father’s grave and she has plans to take cameras along to shoot a documentary from it.