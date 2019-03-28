According to the “Gringo” singer, he deserves the compliments because no matter how he may have portrayed himself in a bad light, he still puts a smile on the faces of people.

Wale made the comment when he posted a photo on Twitter and pleaded with the fans to insult him but consider how he makes the Ghanaian showbiz industry with his antics.

“I am happy I made this industry interesting Don’t comment with insult I beg, praise me small cuz I kno waaa say abi fucken guy but ade put smiles on your faces..this no be fight or abi ” he wrote.

See the Dancehall Champion’s post below and don’t forget to shower him with some accolades on him because we believe he deserves regardless. Do you agree?