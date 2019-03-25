The Bhim Nation President beat competition from Nigerian superstar actress, Adesua Etomi, Nigerian on-air personality, IK Osakioduwa and Sauti Sol, a Kenyan Afro-pop band, to be crowned favourite African star.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy's son shows up on social media fro the first time

The Ghanaian musician now becomes the first African Dancehall Artist to win both a BET and Nickelodeon award.

Sharing his excitement of reaching this height, Stonebwoy posted a video of the moment he was declared the winner at the Kids Choice Awards and added a message.

He wrote "Favourite African Star. Ghana 🇬🇭Won!! Thanks for Voting.. #bhimnationglobal".

Fans of the 2015 BET's best African act, couldn't hide their excitement either and flooded the comment session of his post with lots of congratulatory messages to celebrate the Bhim hero.

See the post below and don't forget to add your congratulatory message if you haven't yet.