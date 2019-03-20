During the dancehall act's "Independence Beach Party" concert, he announced that his wife, Dr Louisa Setakla, gave birth to a baby boy.

The Bhim Queen who has remained silent about her delivery has now made a subtle comment about her newborn baby boy as she shared a beautiful photo of herself with some friends whilst carrying Jannel.

The baby's face wasn't shown but this makes the first time any part of his has been seen on social media. See post below.