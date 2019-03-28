According to the musician who is a student of Central University College, though he considers education as a needed requirement in life, his goal is to be a musician and should he be presented with an opportunity to either remain in school or solely pursue a music career, he will go for the latter.

A publication by asafrican.com reported Eddie Khae, to have made the comments during an interview on Radio Central where he also disclosed that it’s not a herculean task for him to combine being a musician and a student, therefore, he’ll force not to drop out.

READ ALSO: I left Lynx with nothing, not even the number of a DJ - Eazzy

“Honestly music is what I want to do but education too is good so I’m not putting school aside but I’m focusing on the music. If there is the opportunity to choose one, I will definitely choose music. I will force and complete school because blending the two is not difficult for me”, he said.