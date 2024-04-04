Are the Ghanaians I ever featured Togolese? - LilWin tells 'A Country Called Ghana' critics

Expressing his frustration, LilWin pointed out the hypocrisy of critics who overlooked previous projects featuring Ghanaian talents but were quick to criticize him for collaborating with Nigerian actors.

Renowned Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah, and LilWin Pulse Ghana

In a YouTube interview sited by pulse.com.gh, LilWin stated, "Shouldn't we aim for progress rather than regress in life? If progress is our goal, then we must pursue endeavors that bring joy to our fans. I've worked with numerous Ghanaian musicians and actors in previous projects, yet no one raised objections. Were those individuals from Togo?"

He highlighted his past films such as 'Mr. President' and 'Papa No,' which showcased Ghanaian talents like Maame Dokono. LilWin emphasized the need for innovation in an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity, asserting that introducing international actors was essential for growth and evolution.