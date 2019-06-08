The German with Turkish origin married his fiancee, former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, at a luxury hotel on the banks of the Bosphorus.

Erdogan attended the lavish ceremony with his wife Emine and was pictured next to the couple during the ceremony, set to the stunning backdrop of the Bosporus Strait.

The footballer had announced in March this year that he'd asked Mr Erdogan to be his best man.

The couple first started dating in 2017, and announced their engagement in June 2018.

His association with the Turkish leader has sparked criticism in his country of birth, Germany.

It follows sour diplomatic relations between Ankara and Berlin.