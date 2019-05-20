The scuffle, which halted the awards show for a period close to an hour, has forced the organizers not to announce the VGMAs popular song of the year and the artiste of the year.

Kwami Sefa Kayi, who was the main host of the night, alongside Berla Mundi, has explained why the organizers took such a rare decision. Speaking on Peace FM, Mr Sefa Kay said the two awards were split between rival acts.

“It was left with two awards, song of the year and artiste of the year. One was for Shatta Wale and the other was for Stonebwoy. There was no way we could have announced that. If you call one of them and the stage brawl happens again what will you do?” he said.

It was communicated that Charterhouse, will hold a press briefing to address those two awards and pulse.com.gh has gathered that, the intended press conference is likely to happen this Wednesday.

Hear more from Mr Sefa Kayi in the video below.