Ayisha Modi shows off her new lover after breaking up with Abass Sariki

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi disclosed that she was in a new relationship after falling out with Abass Sariki, who denied ever being in an amorous relationship with her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ayisha Modi shared a romantic picture of her and her new lover sharing a passionate kiss.

In the caption of the post, the die-hard fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy noted that when it comes to romantic connections, once you stay loyal to one another, you will stay together forever.

She further wrote that when it comes to being in a relationship, she gives her all if her better half has her loyalty. "A loyal partner is worth more than all the diamonds in the world. Together, we shall stand forever because the foundation is built with trust, devotion, and loyalty," she captioned the Instagram post.

The news comes after her turbulent love affair with Abass Sariki in 2023, during which they engaged in banter on social media. Over the years, Ayisha Modi has countless times bragged about her relationship with Abass Sariki. She also claimed Abass Sariki had proposed marriage to her.

However, in a recent development, Abass disclosed that there has been no romantic relationship between him and Ayisha Modi. “We have never been in a relationship. Ayisha is a friend and a sister. She is not my wife! This issue makes my heart ache! I can’t ever marry her, and it’s time she takes it out of her mind," Abass Sariki shockingly said.

In an interview with Daily View GH, he continued, “Maybe she likes me, that’s why she keeps mentioning my name. If she has feelings for me, she should keep it in a Bible and pray over it, and even God will never permit it. She should stop mentioning my name anyhow. If she is depressed, I am a mental man. Tell her not to try me. I need to focus on other important things. She keeps embarrassing me, mentioning my name anyhow.”

Meanwhile, in a TikTok live, Ayisha said it took her six to seven months to accept Abass’ marriage proposal, and this was because she felt it was too hasty.

