Abass Sariki shames Ayisha Modi for claiming they dated; says 'God will never permit it'

Over the years, Ayisha Modi at countless times has bragged about her relationship with Abass Sariki. She also claimed Abass Sariki has proposed marriage to her.

However, in a recent development, Abass has disclosed that there has been no romantic relationship between him and Ayisha Modi.

“We have never been in a relationship. Ayisha is a friend and a sister. She is not my wife! This issue makes my heart ache! I can’t ever marry her and it’s time she takes it out of her mind," Abass Sariki shockingly said.

In an interview with Daily View GH, he continued that "Maybe she likes me, that’s why she keeps mentioning my name. if she has feelings for me, she should keep it in a bible and pray over it and even God will never permit it. She should stop mentioning my name anyhow. If she is depressed, I am a mental man. Tell her not to try me. I need to focus on other important things. She keeps embarrassing me. Mentioning my name anyhow”.

Meanwhile in a Tik Tok live, Ayisha said it took her 6 to 7 months to accept Abass’ marriage proposal and this was because she felt it was too hasty.

“He took me to his mother and told her he intends to marry me. He took me to his first wife and did same. I asked him why he kept taking me around his family members when I had not even accepted his proposal. It took me 6 to 7 months to accept his proposal and my birthday in 2020 was when we started our love journey. He told me in Islam, any woman who is set to marry a man with wives must first appease his other wives. There is a rite for that. I bought all the items needed and did exactly that. He didn’t approach me with a dating proposal. He told me from day one that he wanted to marry me.

Sharing more details to buttress her points, she also claimed that he brought his son to live with her.