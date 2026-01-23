Tottenham in talks with Liverpool over signing defender Andy Robertson

Liverpool open preliminary talks with Tottenham over Andy Robertson as Spurs push for experienced cover amid an injury crisis under new boss Thomas Frank.

Liverpool have confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach for Andy Robertson, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

In light of the 31-year-old’s contract situation, his openness to clarifying his future, and the club’s respect for his long-standing contribution, Liverpool has entered initial discussions regarding the Scotland international. The club has stressed that talks remain at an early stage and no agreement has been reached.

Liverpool’s priority, the club notes, will be safeguarding the best interests of both the squad and Robertson, who has been an exceptional servant since joining in 2017.

Tottenham’s interest has intensified following a spate of injuries. New head coach Thomas Frank has been dealt a major blow with Ben Davies ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle, prompting Spurs to accelerate their pursuit of an experienced left-back.

Negotiations for Robertson are understood to be progressing rapidly.

Spurs have already completed the signing of 19-year-old left-back Souza from Santos, with the Brazilian potentially eligible to feature against Burnley on Saturday, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

However, there are doubts over whether he can immediately adapt to the demands of Premier League football.

Frank’s squad has been severely depleted by injuries, with Lucas Bergvall the latest casualty. The midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to three months, adding to a growing list that includes Mohamed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, and Davies.

Bergvall’s absence forced Spurs to finish their midweek victory over Borussia Dortmund with right-back Pedro Porro operating in midfield alongside teenager Archie Gray.

Richarlison is anticipated to be the first to return, though not before mid-March.

Securing Robertson this month would provide Spurs with immediate depth, proven experience, and much-needed leadership within a relatively young squad.

Club chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has previously highlighted the importance of recruiting players with leadership qualities and is keen to back Frank as he seeks to reshape the club’s culture.

