The Second Lady has been captured in photos from different occasions with these bags in her hand. A social media user decided to take a screenshot of the bags and post their prices. The Hermes bag is said to be worth at least GH131,000 (£9000).

Samira Bawumia's Hermes bag reportedly worth GH131,000 Pulse Ghana

Hospitals lack beds but your bags cost more than $100K - Ayisha Modi fires Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Reacting to this, Ayisha Modi has decided to call out Samira Bawumia for neglecting the people's needs and spending on luxurious bags. According to Ayisha, the total cost of designer bags owned by the Second Lady can equally supply some hospitals with beds.

GhanaWeb quoted Ayisha Modi to have said that “Dr. Bawumia’s wife [Samira] would be holding a bag worth the cost of $120,000, do you know how many hospital beds that money can purchase? Some hospitals lack beds and due to that people are giving birth outside. As Ghanaians, we have to think because It's not all about the party, but the improvement that the nation needs".