Ayisha Modi talks too much, disagreement over money ended our friendship - Gh Mouthpiece

Gh Mouthpiece shared, "Those times, I didn't agree with them until it happened to me, and I realized that when she reduces the way she talks, it will help."

The disclosure didn't stop there, as Gh Mouthpiece delved into the details of the fallout between the two personalities, citing disagreements over money as the primary cause of their severed friendship.

Pulse Ghana

According to Gh Mouthpiece, the rift arose when Ayisha Modi provided her with goods to sell. Initially considering it a gift, Gh Mouthpiece was taken aback when Ayisha inquired about the revenue generated from the sales. Ayisha Modi not only asked about the proceeds but also demanded a 50/50 split, leading to tension between the two.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the turn of events, Gh Mouthpiece advised Ayisha Modi to be more transparent in their financial dealings. However, the response did not sit well with Ayisha, resulting in an exchange that eventually led to the demise of their friendship.