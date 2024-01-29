ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Ayisha Modi talks too much, disagreement over money ended our friendship - Gh Mouthpiece

Gideon Nicholas Day

Popular Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has come under scrutiny for her outspoken nature, as disclosed by Media Personality Adwoa Asuamah popularly known as Gh Mouthpiece.

Ayisha Modi and GH Mouthpiece
Ayisha Modi and GH Mouthpiece

In an interview with Delay, the outspoken commentator shed light on her personal experience, emphasizing the need for Ayisha Modi to tone down her verbosity.

Recommended articles

Gh Mouthpiece shared, "Those times, I didn't agree with them until it happened to me, and I realized that when she reduces the way she talks, it will help."

The disclosure didn't stop there, as Gh Mouthpiece delved into the details of the fallout between the two personalities, citing disagreements over money as the primary cause of their severed friendship.

Ayisha-Modi
Ayisha-Modi Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gh Mouthpiece, the rift arose when Ayisha Modi provided her with goods to sell. Initially considering it a gift, Gh Mouthpiece was taken aback when Ayisha inquired about the revenue generated from the sales. Ayisha Modi not only asked about the proceeds but also demanded a 50/50 split, leading to tension between the two.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the turn of events, Gh Mouthpiece advised Ayisha Modi to be more transparent in their financial dealings. However, the response did not sit well with Ayisha, resulting in an exchange that eventually led to the demise of their friendship.

Ayisha Modi is yet to respond to these allegations.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong trends as multiple reports allege she is down with severe illness

Dancer, Afronita

Afronitaaa shuns DWP Academy; statement says it was 'a tough decision'

Mr Ibu

Mr Ibu returns home after amputation, video shows him excited and recovering

Mr Ibu begs for prayers over critical health condition; P Square and others shows support

Mr Ibu's son and daughter arrested for stealing money donated for his surgery