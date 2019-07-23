The season 4 of the reality show with millions of viewers across Africa, has been tagged as “Pepper Dem” season, gingering the housemates to be themselves in a very raw and hot taste, to make the show fun.

Some housemates may have been living to what is expected of them, as some have fallen in love with people they only met in the house, in which they have lived for some 3 weeks no. Some of the famous couples in the house so far are Mercy with Ike and Khafi with Gedoni whilst Esther and Nelson are building a relationship too, which has caught the eye of many.

Some of these lovers have been seen kissing and cuddling some few times but this dawn, something, which looks more than all that happened. In new footage going viral, two housemates in bed and beneath a comforter, have been captured in an explicit sexual act.

Currently, it’s unclear which of the housemates were caught in the act but some viewers believe it’s likely Khafi and Gedoni whilst others think it is Esther and Nelson. Watch the footage below and tell us what you think.