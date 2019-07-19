The controversial social media commentator was reacting to some comments passed by MzBel that she can’t have Afia as a friend again because the latter has trust issues, which is disappointing to her.

The “16 Years” singer’s comments about Afia Schwarzenegger left her angry, which has seen her recording a video of herself blasting MzBel, in which she revealed the singer has slept with her boyfriend.

The mother of twins, also emphasized that MzBel will also never be her friend again because she is a blackmailer as well. Watch more from the video below and share your thoughts with us.