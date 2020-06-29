Though we are yet to confirm the name of the album and official release date, Bisa Kdei has been teasing us by creating various anticipations in his tweets about this upcoming album

As to which features to expect on the album, Bisa Kdei hasn't disclosed any information yet. However, a very close source to the singer mentions that the album will have top international features

READ ALSO: Hustling is not easy so I salute Hushpuppi for his success - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Bisa Kdei's three previous albums are Thanksgiving, BreakThrough and Highlife Konnect, all had successful releases and mega-hit songs on them.

Thanksgiving had songs like Odo Carpenter, Saa, Baba, to mention but few. His Break Through project had hit songs like Brother Brother, Mansa, Samina etc. Highlife Konnect had great songs like Asew, Pocket, Hammer, Life and more.

We are very hopeful this upcoming album will have more great songs and bangers for us to move our feet with. We will keep you posted when we get more news about Bisa Kdei's 4th album.