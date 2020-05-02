The high life singer engaged his fans on Twitter with a QnA interaction and whilst at it, a tweep asked why his songs aren’t on rotation on the airwaves like some years back, and he replied saying that the Ghanaian media fraternity has been bribed against him.

“It's an agenda. They have taken some money to do that. If you love my music keep loving it. The media is fake," the 'Brother Brother' crooner tweeted and that has since raised eyebrows about who is sponsoring his failure.

READ ALSO: Cut it and let's drop the curtains; Akrobeto advices Funny Faces on real news

Asked what his biggest challenge has been ever since his career, he said “When the media started brainwashing people's mind by saying Bisa Kdei is drowning. That campaign was very shocking because that wasn't the case. Then I realized it's human nature so it's cool”.

See tweets from the “Brother Brother” singer’s QnA below and share your thoughts with us.