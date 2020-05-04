According to him, the actor died peacefully at the Ridge Hospital after fallen sick. “My brother was very sick, we took him to so many places for treatment even healing camps and did all what we possibly could do. So we brought him to Ridge Hospital because his sickness got worse until yesterday around 5:30 and God called him”.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko was reported dead on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Detailing how the actor passed on, his brother added that “he died peacefully, let’s pray for strength for our mother because it has destabilized her, so please let’s stop the blame games because it is God that has called him.”

Talking about the actor’s death being related spiritual issues, he said “People have been saying a lot but I want to tell everyone that it’s all rumours because they don’t know the real issues. They should be reminded that because if you say something that you haven’t seen it incurs the wrath of God. He is a man of God and it is God who has called him so be careful what you say.”

Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Mr Issac also mentioned that whatever plans the family has taken around the death of the actor will be communicated later. “He is my younger brother so pray for us that we get the strength to handle it all, thanks to the media and his fans,” he said.

