The actor passed on last night, 2nd May 2020. Andy Dosty, who also confirmed the sad news said that " the actor passed on after a short illness" and this his has thrown the showbiz fraternity into mourning.

Bishop Nyarko, even though he announced retirement from acting before his untimely death, has not been forgotten by his acting colleagues who have taken to social media to pay tributes to him with films they featured with him in.

Others who haven’t shared a scene with him in a movie have narrated their working experience with the actor turned man of God. Below are social posts pulse.com.gh has seen from actors paying tributes to the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Lil Win: "Be happy with those who are happy, and weep with those who weep. Awwww Bishop Bernard Kwame Nyarko eiiiiiii .... Father of all . ... We are all in a Queue of Death .... God Forgive us All "

Samuel Dabo: "Oooh my bro Bishop"

Kalybos: "My 3rd time on set with BISHOP BERNARD NYARKO and I made him break character and he burst to laugh. Bishop is a man of principle and full of wisdom when he speaks. You will know if you’ve had an encounter with him before. Hmm God knows best. R.I.P legend"

Vivian Jil Lawrence: "Why is life so cruel????? Could you please come back and stay a while....Kwame. We promise to treat you right bro. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again honey "

Yaa Jackson: "Hell"

Tracy Biakye: "HHHHMM BISHOP #RIP"

Lydia Forson: "I’ve only ever worked with him once and that was on Side Chic Gang, before then I’d never met him. But he he commanded so much respect and brought A LOT of comic relief which came so naturally that he became hard to forget".

Don Little: "Bishop Bernard Nyanko Ghana love you (R.I.P)"

Salinco: "May your perfect soul rest in peace brother"

Kwaku Manu: "MAY THE LORD KEEP YOUR SOUL IN A PERFECT PLACE RIP BISHOP "