'Nonsense' - Black Sherif blasts fan for alleging that he's sold his soul (video)

He jokingly replied that if the fan knew where one could sell their soul, he might have already done so.

In a playful tone, he added, "You sell soul, Jon, who wants to sell your soul more than me? Do you even know where they sell souls?"

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has been making waves in the music industry.

He recently had a highly successful debut in New York City at Palladium Times Square, where hordes of enthusiastic fans gathered to witness the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year perform his hit songs and songs from his widely-shared album.

Despite the excitement and fan frenzy surrounding the event, some fans noticed peculiar imagery on the stage backdrop, which raised questions. The set featured a figure with human-like attributes, including horns and eerie red eyes.