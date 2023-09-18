ADVERTISEMENT
'Nonsense' - Black Sherif blasts fan for alleging that he's sold his soul (video)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian superstar Black Sherif recently addressed a fan's intriguing question during a live video session, where the fan asked if he had made a pact with the devil.

Black Sherif responded in a humorous manner to the genuinely curious fan.

He jokingly replied that if the fan knew where one could sell their soul, he might have already done so.

In a playful tone, he added, "You sell soul, Jon, who wants to sell your soul more than me? Do you even know where they sell souls?"

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has been making waves in the music industry.

He recently had a highly successful debut in New York City at Palladium Times Square, where hordes of enthusiastic fans gathered to witness the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year perform his hit songs and songs from his widely-shared album.

Despite the excitement and fan frenzy surrounding the event, some fans noticed peculiar imagery on the stage backdrop, which raised questions. The set featured a figure with human-like attributes, including horns and eerie red eyes.

This led to speculation and curiosity among Ghanaians, with some suggesting that Black Sherif may have joined a secretive organization or cult due to the imagery displayed during his concert.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
