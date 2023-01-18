Black Sherif clears medical bills of mothers stuck at Ridge Hospital over medical bills

Pulse.com.gh has gathered that Black Sherif has cleared the medical bill for some mothers at the Hospital who have been discharged but could not go home because they have not been able to pay their medical fees.
Kwaku The Traveller has become Kwaku The Good Samaritan as the Ghanaian rapper has decided to express rare kindness to some mothers stuck at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.
The 'Second Sermon' rapper also provided the mothers with food and toiletries during his visit to the hospital today, 18th January 2023.
Black Sherif hasn't disclosed yet what influence him to pursue this kind gesture to the new mothers at the hospital. Regardless, his act is worth the praise and the hospital's administration, with the beneficiary's of kindness are grateful to him for the gesture.
The Ghanaian rapper has every right to be grateful to Ghanaians and his fans as well because he had good run in 2022.
The 20-year-old rapper took home four coveted awards at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards which took place at the Grand arena of the Ghana international conference. He also won hip life/hip hop artiste of the year, Breakthrough act of the year, Hip hop song of the year and song of the year respectively.
At the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) plaque last year, Kwaku Frimpong also grabbed his first VGMA plaque as he won the best hip-hop song of the year.
It has been growth after growth and barriers breaking season for Blacko who also dropped his debut album, which has been marked as the most stream Ghanaian music project on multiple music streaming platforms as such Boomplay, Audiomack, Spotify among others.
