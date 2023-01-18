The 'Second Sermon' rapper also provided the mothers with food and toiletries during his visit to the hospital today, 18th January 2023.

Black Sherif clears medical bills of mothers stuck at Ridge Hospital over medical bills Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif clears medical bills of mothers stuck at Ridge Hospital over medical bills Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif hasn't disclosed yet what influence him to pursue this kind gesture to the new mothers at the hospital. Regardless, his act is worth the praise and the hospital's administration, with the beneficiary's of kindness are grateful to him for the gesture.

The Ghanaian rapper has every right to be grateful to Ghanaians and his fans as well because he had good run in 2022.

The 20-year-old rapper took home four coveted awards at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards which took place at the Grand arena of the Ghana international conference. He also won hip life/hip hop artiste of the year, Breakthrough act of the year, Hip hop song of the year and song of the year respectively.

Pulse Ghana

At the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) plaque last year, Kwaku Frimpong also grabbed his first VGMA plaque as he won the best hip-hop song of the year.