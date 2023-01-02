Blacko hit the streets of Nima with Nigerian superstar Asake (VIDEO)

The two musicians sitting on top of a Land Cruiser got many of their fans chanting their names and singing their praises as they made their way through the principal streets.

The security team they had with them had to work extra hard and tirelessly to ensure that the cars in the convoy of these top music acts had the liberty to move without any difficulty.

Blacko and Asake ended their street tour by taking pictures with some opinion leaders in the Nima community and their top fans.

Asake has been in Ghana since the 2022 Christmas festivities for two major music concerts, Afrochella and Afro Nation.