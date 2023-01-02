Blacko hit the streets of Nima with Nigerian superstar Asake (VIDEO)

Yesterday, January 1, 2023, the streets of Nima in Accra could not have enough of sensational Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif and his Nigerian colleague, Asake, when they decided to hit the streets on December 1, 2023.
Nigerian superstar Asake seems to be enjoying his stay in Ghana since his arrival during the Christmas festivities for two major music concerts, Afrochella and Afro Nation.
The two musicians sitting on top of a Land Cruiser got many of their fans chanting their names and singing their praises as they made their way through the principal streets.
The security team they had with them had to work extra hard and tirelessly to ensure that the cars in the convoy of these top music acts had the liberty to move without any difficulty.
Blacko and Asake ended their street tour by taking pictures with some opinion leaders in the Nima community and their top fans.
It is also expected that Black Sherif will join the ‘Mr. Money’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed better known as Asake at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST) billed to hold Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.
