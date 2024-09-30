Blaming the current government is not the solution to galamsey - Prince David Osei

In a social media post on 29th September 2024, Osei called for a collective effort from all Ghanaians to “combat this menace” rather than solely blaming the government.

Pulse Ghana

“The issue of illegal mining is a significant concern that is gaining global attention due to its destructive impact on our water bodies, lands, and the environment. There is a growing consensus that urgent action is needed to combat this menace. Blaming the current administration or specific groups for the problem is not the solution. It is a collective responsibility for all citizens of Ghana to address the root causes, including poverty, greed, corruption, and selfishness," Osei stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the importance of prioritising the fight against galamsey beyond political interests, urging Ghanaians to unite in their efforts to protect the country's natural resources.

“We must prioritise this issue beyond political interests and work together as a nation to eradicate illegal mining. Let us unite and take decisive action to protect our environment and natural resources,” he added.

Background

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were arrested during their demonstration, which took place over the weekend. The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Military Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, 22 September, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.

The protesters have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court. They face five charges: conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assault on public officers.