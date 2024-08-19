ADVERTISEMENT
'We're voting for change' - Prince David Osei says at NPP manifesto launch

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actor and social activist Prince David Osei seems to have publicly endorsed political change in the upcoming 2024 general elections, sparking widespread reactions.

Osei, known for his candid opinions on national issues and politics, has been a vocal supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has actively campaigned for President Nana Addo and the NPP in previous elections.

However, in what appeared to be an unexpected statement during the NPP manifesto launch in Takoradi, Western Region, Osei called for change in the 2024 elections.

"My name is Prince David Osei, and 7th November, no retreat, no surrender. We are voting for change and progress," he said after taking the podium.

With a significant following on social media and within the entertainment industry, Osei encouraged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to engage actively in the electoral process. He stressed the importance of voting as a powerful tool for change, urging citizens not to be passive in the face of the country’s challenges.

Osei's call for change has ignited mixed reactions online. Over the years, he has been a staunch supporter of the NPP government, using his platform to advocate for transparency, accountability, and better governance.

While acknowledging ordinary Ghanaians' hardships, such as rising living costs and unemployment, Osei also expressed concerns about the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a viable alternative. He warned that the NDC could lead the country into deeper problems.

"I know times are hard, but it is global. The UK is just recovering from a recession, America is tough, Canada is tough, and our neighbouring country, Nigeria, is equally tough. The alternative is not a solution. The alternative will send us into an abyss of disaster. Vote for progress, vote Bawumia, and vote Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the incoming president," Osei urged.

He also reminded Ghanaians of the support the NPP government provided during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, including various relief measures aimed at cushioning the economic impact on individuals and businesses.

As the 2024 elections approach, Prince David Osei's "we are voting for change" comment has stirred political tension on social media. Watch the video below to see what others are saying, and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us.

