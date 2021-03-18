The 9-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z won her first Grammys at last weekend's awards ceremony. Blue Ivy's win comes off from featuring in her mottler's 'Brown Skin Girl' song that was adjudged Best Music Video.

Apart from the win that also saw Wizkid winning his first Grammys, the award makes Blue Ivy the second youngest person in the history of the prestigious awards scheme, to become a Grammy winner.

The record for the youngest person to win a Grammy is currently held by Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters, who was 8 years old when an album she featured on emerged as Album of The Year at the 2001 awards ceremony.

Blue Ivy whilst celebrating her historic win has been captured using a straw to sip from the Grammys plague, which is considered the most prestigious music award in the world, in the video shared below by Beyonce.

Beyonce made history herself over the weekend after she won 4 awards on the night that shot her total Grammys won to 28, which is the highest any act has ever won.