There’s a deep scar in my throat - Bola Ray narrates how he underwent critical throat surgery

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media mogul Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi has disclosed that he underwent throat surgery in France after a failed surgery.

Popularly known as Bola Ray, the Chief Executive officer of E.I.B Network has said 2020 ended on a bad note for him after he almost lost his voice following throat surgery.

“When it comes down to my throat is a deep scar,” he disclosed while addressing guests at the 2021 edition of Dusaf Praiz.

He said his health became critical just five days after his surgery and had to fly to France to seek better medical attention.

“In November, five days after the surgery, it became critical. Another thing was diagnosed and within nine days I had to fly out. It was critical,” he said.

He continued: “I had to fly out to France for a month and one week just at the hospital lying down, I can’t move. I remember just a day before our elections in December, I was being prepared for surgery.”

Watch Bolay Ray as he narrates how he flew out of Ghana to perform a second throat surgery below.

