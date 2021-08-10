Bridget Otoo details how she landed Metro TV job, briefly speaks on near sack saga (WATCH)

Interacting with fans during a Facebook live session, she said she had forgotten about TV and was enjoying selling cement and writing but Metro TV has approached her multiple times and she finally decided to join the team because of the MD's vision.

"Sometimes you meet people who have a certain vision, you buy into that vision and want to help them succeed and that is what I got with the Metro TV MD. Of course, you know they contacted me a few times and eventually I agreed,” Bridget Otoo said.

However, after she reported for work, she was hit with a whirlwind over reports that a powerful man affiliated to NPP stormed Metro TV intending to stop Bridget Otoo from reading the news on because of her ties to the NDC.

"Bridget Otoo was supposed to read the news yesterday. But as she was making up, there was enormous pressure to stop her from going on air. The MD said he would not stop her, so a powerful man in the business stormed the station with a motorcade. Some “powers from above” were not happy that the outspoken lady was being asked to read the news. Bridget was stopped from going on air," Manasseh Azure Awuni said.'

One of the fans asked Bridget Otoo about the near sack saga and she said “sometimes when things happen, people speak to you; elders speak to you; people you respect speak to you; people you revere speak to and when they speak to you, and they say be quiet or let it go, you tend to listen".