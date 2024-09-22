Bridget Otoo faces criticism over 'tribalistic' 'Breaking the 8' remarks

During the recent presidential balloting, the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, drew the number one position, while the main contender, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama, drew number eight position.

Bridget Otoo, took to social media to comment on the development. In her post on X, she suggested that the NPP should educate their supporters in Kumasi to distinguish between the number 8 on the ballot paper and the “Breaking the 8” slogan.

“Breaking the 8 is trending I want to see how they will go to Kumasi and educate their base that breaking the 8 doesn’t mean they should put their thumb on the candidate with 8 next to his face lol," she posted.

Social media reactions to Bridget Otoo's remarks

Her remarks were not well received, as it has been perceived as an insult to the intelligence of Asantes. Many took to social media to express their displeasure, accusing Otoo of being tribalistic and disrespectful.

One user tweeted, “Deliberately insinuating that the people in Kumasi are illiterates but Asantes are the most tribalistic uno. She will post a fake apology later but we know your true intentions. Renowned journalist letting Politics tarnish your image, all the best 👍🏼,” @views09 tweeted.

@princemilanbuga also tweeted, “Literally you’re insulting the people in Kumasi. Your education no nyinaa deɛ wotumi kaa yɛ nie? Wo nyansa wo fom”

@KwakuDapaa1 added, “Taking a swipe at Asantes at any giving opportunity? Carry on with it”