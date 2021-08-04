According to reports, people from the Nana Addo government threatened Metro TV's management over Bridget Otoo's employment because she is a known supporter of the NDC.

"The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government doing its level best to outdo Military regimes. Its tentacles have reached Metro TV forcing them to yank off their newest anchor amidst threats against the management of the station. This is after brazenly closing down Radio Gold and MuntieFM," Felix Kwaye Ofosu tweeted yesterday.

In a new report, the former Deputy Information Minister under the National Democratic Congress in the John Dramani Mahama administration is now saying that "the management of Metro TV has beaten back the hawkish and intolerant elements in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia govt who schemed with their allies at the station to yank Bridget Otoo off the news bulletin yesterday. She is back on air today at 7 pm baring any further change".

Bridget Otoo has not directly confirmed the alleged threat from government officials yet. However, she told Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, that the alleged threat wasn't for clout. "Stunt for what? What would we gain?" she told the blogger via a tweet.

Other Metro TV journalists have also taken to social media to confirm that the newscaster will be reading the news on the channel tonight.

"@Bridget_Otoo is on tonight... Please we don't do unnecessary stunts at @metrotvgh ... we still serve you best...," Annie Ampofo who hosts Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show on Mondays tweeted.

Bridget Otoo also shared photos with the managing News Editor of Metro TV, Kakra Forson, that shows her preparing to be reading the news tonight.