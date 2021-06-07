RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Brother Sammy steps out with bodyguards (WATCH)

David Mawuli

About six thick and tall bodyguards were spotted protecting Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy during the launch of his latest album in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, over the weekend.

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy Pulse Ghana

The controversial Kumasi-based vocalist took fans on social media by surprise when he stormed the Grace Baptist Church at Amakom in Kumasi for his album launch with buff men surrounding him.

He popped up wearing a black suit and shoes while being surrounded by six strong men.

“Even if no bodyguard no1 will touch him,” Instagram user ‘phillipinaboafo’ commented on the video.

“Anokwa s3, na kyer3 s3 brother Sammy ibi 3hwehw3 no abo no anaa… eiii agor) wo mo ani so de3,” said ‘fantegirl’.

“Masa u guys for stop dis gospel musician de3 body guard sen,” user ‘starguccigh’ said.

Another user ‘kofi.oneil’ said: “Meanwhile he often comes to the mall alone or out most 2 friends around him.”

User ‘mikhael5111’ added: “Please allow him, he came prepared in case Cecilia Marfo pops up.”

The album launch was graced by a tall list of dignitaries, chiefs and celebrities, especially Kumawood actors and musicians.

Actors Lil Win, Papa Kumasi, Nana Yeboah, Nayas and Oboy Siki, gospel songstresses Selina Boateng and Joyce Blessing, and veteran highlife musician Dada KD were present to grace the occasion.

Watch Brother Sammy storm his album launch with bodyguards below.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

