Camidoh apologises and retracts comments defending smoking after backlash

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Camidoh has apologised and retracted his previous comments defending smoking.

Camidoh
Camidoh

He suggested that smoking could be subjective and not necessarily damaging, depending on individual circumstances.

His argument was that “not everything that is portrayed as negative is negative.”

When asked to give a definitive answer on whether smoking is bad, he said, “If it’s bad for you, it is bad for you. The doctors have to detect that.”

He continued, “Generally, they say we shouldn’t smoke because it’s bad for our lungs. How about our parents who have been cooking kenkey? You see them when they are making kenkey, you see how smoky it gets? I just want to tell you, you don’t have to dwell on that… It is not bad in my eyes because I’m telling a story.”

However, in a recent tweet, Camidoh acknowledged his mistake, calling his analogy “poor” and “dumb.” He apologised for his earlier comments and retracted his defence of smoking, expressing genuine regret for his statements.

Born Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, the Afrobeats sensation is known to be one of Ghana’s top songwriters. His song ‘Sugarcane’ became the most viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube in May 2024.

