I go for therapy twice a week- Camidoh opens up about his mental health

Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Pulse Ghana

“I was almost getting over my PTSD and recently I got involved in two major road accidents that really became very traumatic for me. So I had to take my therapy sessions more seriously, now I do two in a week” he revealed.

“It’s really challenging for me because as a creative who is willing to work, these things held me back,” Camidoh said on TV3 Newday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker also called for financial support for the industry.

Camidoh drops official video for 'Brown Skin Girl' featuring Stonebwoy (WATCH) Pulse Ghana

He believes that there is a lot of pressure on Ghanaian creatives to be like their counterparts in Nigeria.

“It’s really tough in Ghana as a creative, we do not have the right funding to support us. There is a lot of pressure on Ghanaian creatives because of what is happening in Nigeria, but they have the funding,” he said.