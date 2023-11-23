Stressing the importance of maintaining stable mental health, he revealed the challenges he faced and the impact on his work.
I go for therapy twice a week- Camidoh opens up about his mental health
Ghanaian singer Camidoh, nominated for a BET award, has candidly discussed his struggles with mental health, particularly after surviving two serious road accidents this year.
“I was almost getting over my PTSD and recently I got involved in two major road accidents that really became very traumatic for me. So I had to take my therapy sessions more seriously, now I do two in a week” he revealed.
“It’s really challenging for me because as a creative who is willing to work, these things held me back,” Camidoh said on TV3 Newday.
The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker also called for financial support for the industry.
He believes that there is a lot of pressure on Ghanaian creatives to be like their counterparts in Nigeria.
“It’s really tough in Ghana as a creative, we do not have the right funding to support us. There is a lot of pressure on Ghanaian creatives because of what is happening in Nigeria, but they have the funding,” he said.
The artist also highlighted the financial challenges within the Ghanaian creative industry, expressing the desire for more support to help artists thrive and contribute significantly to the country's GDP.
