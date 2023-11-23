ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I go for therapy twice a week- Camidoh opens up about his mental health

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer Camidoh, nominated for a BET award, has candidly discussed his struggles with mental health, particularly after surviving two serious road accidents this year.

Camidoh
Camidoh

Stressing the importance of maintaining stable mental health, he revealed the challenges he faced and the impact on his work.

Recommended articles

Camidoh
Camidoh Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Pulse Ghana

“I was almost getting over my PTSD and recently I got involved in two major road accidents that really became very traumatic for me. So I had to take my therapy sessions more seriously, now I do two in a week” he revealed.

“It’s really challenging for me because as a creative who is willing to work, these things held me back,” Camidoh said on TV3 Newday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker also called for financial support for the industry.

Camidoh
Camidoh Camidoh drops official video for 'Brown Skin Girl' featuring Stonebwoy (WATCH) Pulse Ghana

He believes that there is a lot of pressure on Ghanaian creatives to be like their counterparts in Nigeria.

“It’s really tough in Ghana as a creative, we do not have the right funding to support us. There is a lot of pressure on Ghanaian creatives because of what is happening in Nigeria, but they have the funding,” he said.

The artist also highlighted the financial challenges within the Ghanaian creative industry, expressing the desire for more support to help artists thrive and contribute significantly to the country's GDP.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Kay

Blogger Sammy Kay arrested for publishing sexually explicit images

Diana Asamoah

I wasn't slaying because my pastors said wigs, makeup were demonic - Diana Asamoah

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Efya

Don’t sell your soul to the devil – Efya advises musicians against using black magic