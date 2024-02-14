Ghanaian musicians are not as exploitative as Nigerians - Camidoh

Though he had missed the opportunity to record, he claimed to have learned from a Nigerian musician who persuaded the owner of the studio to allow him to record even after it closed.

Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Pulse Ghana

Ghanaians might take inspiration from Nigerians, he claims, who have a strong sense of enthusiasm and determination for making music.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We're not as exploiting as Nigerians. That's the only problem. When I put out Sugar Cane, I remember how I used to call people every day. ‘You don't do some TikTok video. What's up?' because that's what Nigerians are. That's who they are. Like, they go pursue you, make you do what you have to do.

Pulse Ghana

“It's about the drive. Because you can now make me want to do something, even though I didn't want to do it. It's about you. How much do you want it? And that's one thing I work with. When I saw that guy's drive, I said to myself that even if the store was closed, I can make them sell to me. And that's one thing I feel like many Ghanaians don't have. For me, it's about, do you want this song to be played? If you want it to be played, go to that DJ. Make it happen,” he said.