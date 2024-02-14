ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghanaian musicians are not as exploitative as Nigerians - Camidoh

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh, has shared valuable insights on the music industry during a recent interview.

Camidoh
Camidoh

During a live interview on “Uncut with D-Black,” Camidoh said that he zealously pushed his hit song “Sugarcane” after observing how dedicated and persistent Nigerians are in their artistic endeavors.

Recommended articles

Though he had missed the opportunity to record, he claimed to have learned from a Nigerian musician who persuaded the owner of the studio to allow him to record even after it closed.

Camidoh
Camidoh Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Pulse Ghana

Ghanaians might take inspiration from Nigerians, he claims, who have a strong sense of enthusiasm and determination for making music.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We're not as exploiting as Nigerians. That's the only problem. When I put out Sugar Cane, I remember how I used to call people every day. ‘You don't do some TikTok video. What's up?' because that's what Nigerians are. That's who they are. Like, they go pursue you, make you do what you have to do.

Camidoh
Camidoh Pulse Ghana

“It's about the drive. Because you can now make me want to do something, even though I didn't want to do it. It's about you. How much do you want it? And that's one thing I work with. When I saw that guy's drive, I said to myself that even if the store was closed, I can make them sell to me. And that's one thing I feel like many Ghanaians don't have. For me, it's about, do you want this song to be played? If you want it to be played, go to that DJ. Make it happen,” he said.

He encouraged Ghanaian musicians to proactively engage with their craft, approach DJs, and take charge of their success in a manner reminiscent of the Nigerian music scene.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia promises to introduce digital and streaming platforms for Ghanaian artistes

Actor Lil Win

‘Those richer than you are humble, you’re not a star’ - LilWin attacks Martha Ankomah

Bernard Avle

10 Ghanaian Radio and TV Presenters with potential to become impactful MPs

Agya Koo

10 Ghanaian Celebrities who lost fan love and relevance due to politics