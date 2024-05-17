Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' is now the most viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube

The official music video for the remix of 'Sugarcane' officially took the top spot with an impressive 97,898,985 views gathered within 2 years.

This achievement ended the nine-year reign of Sarkodie's 'Adonai,' featuring Castro, which had been the most-viewed Ghanaian music video since June 2014. As of now, 'Adonai' has accumulated about 97,519,515 views and continues to grow.

The 'Sugarcane' remix was uploaded to YouTube on June 7, 2022, and it took less than two years to reach this remarkable milestone.

The song, released after the original version, has gained worldwide recognition and won multiple awards, solidifying Camidoh's place in the Ghanaian music industry.

'Sugarcane' also historically became the Ghanaian song to top Nigerian Apple Music Hot 100 Hot for a long time. Camidoh’s rapid ascent to the top spot on YouTube highlights the global appeal of his music and the growing influence of Ghanaian artists on the international stage.

Camidoh's talent has earned him several prestigious awards, including accolades at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for Best Afrobeats Song and Best Collaboration, the 3Music Awards for Breakthrough Act of the Year and Afrobeats Song of the Year, and the Ghana Music Awards UK for Best New Artist and Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.

