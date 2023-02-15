We invested more than gh¢975,000 to make sugarcane a global hit – Camidoh’s Manager

Camidoh has over the last couple of weeks, hit on how much of an investment his team had to make to get “Sugarcane” to the world.

In the Facebook post, George Britton said; The music industry has evolved into one of the most costly but also most lucrative creative endeavors of our day. From creation to consuming cost a fortune. Let me use Camidoh’s Sugarcane original and remix as a case study. JWillz and Rex, two incredible Ghanaian directors, shot and edited two music videos, Sugarcane and Sugarcane Remix, respectively. Promotions were run on both radio and TV in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, the UK, and the US.

Online ad sponsors, social media influencers, and content creators in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, the UK, the US, Tanzania, etc. were equally engaged. Nightclubs and bars in Africa as well as the UK played a significant role. Camidoh attained global success as one of Africa’s most streamed artists after spending just over Ghc975,000 in a year, on one song.

This feat was achieved by the amazing team behind Camidoh, i.e., Grind Don’t Stop, GB Recz, and Crux Global, not forgetting some amazing support from the media, family, and friends. To constantly achieve this success and more, the music industry will need a much stronger enabler, i.e., the presence of major record labels, heavy financial support from the government, and angel investors in the music industry to help propel the artists to a global stage.

Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ which was released in November 2021 became the toast of most music lovers and even won more spurs after a remix which features Ghanaian crooner King Promise, and Nigerian artiste Mayorkun and Darkoo were subsequently released.