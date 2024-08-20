Even if we don't do music, can't we still be brothers? - Paul Okoye asks brothers

Speaking during a recent Instagram livestream, Paul, aka Rudeboy, questioned why he and his brothers can’t come together as family members even if they are no longer in business together.

He began, "Even if we don't do Psquare, can't we still be brothers? Even if we don't do music, can't we be brothers?"

He added, "Let me just end it there. Thank you very much. Like I said previously, I don't want to talk much. Yes, I didn't talk much before, but you see, it's unfortunate."

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul's plea comes merely days after their older brother, Jude, broke his silence regarding P-Square's split. In his own Instagram live session on August 17, 2024, Jude denied the allegations by Peter that he diverted P-Square’s royalties worth millions of dollars into a private account.

All this comes after Paul, during an interview with City FM, revealed that he has parted ways with his twin brother Peter after the latter said he was no longer interested in the group. He also alleged that his twin had used the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest him.

In response to his brother's allegations, Peter took to Instagram on August 12, 2024, voicing his frustrations and concerns in an open letter. He stressed that Paul had undermined their joint legacy and his individual contributions to the group, and he also debunked the EFCC claims.

ADVERTISEMENT