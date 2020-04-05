The Ghanaian musician known as one of the members of the defunct 4x4 music group, took to Twitter to question reports that some Coronavirus patients in Ghana have recovered.

Sharing a screenshot of the report that 31 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ghana, Captain Planet via a tweet quizzed that “Currently no FDA approved products against COVID-19, so how did 31 patients with COVID-19 recover in Ghana?”

His comment fast attracted attention on the blogging platform as tweeps schooled him whilst others mock him for making a comment some have described “dumb”. The rapper later admitted he has goofed, hence, deleted his tweet.

Despite admitting his mistake, trolls are still continuing to troll him and that has seen picking the number trending spot on Ghana Twitter.