According to Shatta Wale, Faith Concert is to show his concern over how the novel coronavirus has locked down everyone in their homes, therefore, the need to entertain them in their abodes. The “My Level” singer also added that the show was to bring hope to the people, that with God, Ghana and the world will come to normal again.

Social media was flooded with praises for Shatta Wale during and after the concert as he failed to disappoint with his showmanship, especially for the reason being that last night was one of the rare times to see him perform for more an hour with a live band.

According to the fans, Shatta Wale was excellent and how killed the show is a punch in the face of people who always criticised him that he can not perform with a live band like Stonebwoy and Samini does.

The show staged by his poolside with a mounted stage, saw Shatta Wale lauding Nana Addo for his directives so far on managing the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana. Watch the full show below, which at the time of this publication was the number one trending video on YouTube.