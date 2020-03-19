The dancehall act is following the likes of John Legend and other global acts who are entertaining their fans with a free online show as the world is on lock down out of the social distancing advisory, forcing people to stay home as the world fights to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The dancehall act made his intention known via a social medial post in which he stated that his show, dubbed “Faith Concert”, will be streamed live online for his fans . “A concert to my fans around the globe Live on YOUTUBE to KEEP THE FAITH in these challenging times as humanity is faced with its extinction,” Shatta wrote.

The "Gringo" singer continued that “Believing that God will take us through this trying phase and knowing that we all count and can make an effort to stay safe as these daunting hours pass by, “FAITH CONCERT” will be transmitted live through all our social media handles. Dates will be announced soon”

