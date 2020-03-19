The rapper who got married about two weeks ago to actress Fella Makafui shared his opinion on the impact of the pandemic whilst loved up in bed with his newly married wife who also has something to say about the pandemic.

“The coronavirus destroy everything,” he said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh and Fella Makfui on the other hand, advised fans to enjoy life amidst it all. The comments from the pair hasl left people wondering if the coronavirus social distancing advisory among others has affected their intended white wedding.

Mr and Mrs Frimpong after their engagement ceremony made it known that they will be walking down the aisle soon. However, they never disclosed the date for their white wedding, making room for fans to believe that it could have been in the corner but the coronavirus outbreak won’t let it happen anytime soon.

Medikal and Fella Makafui

It also unclear if the couple is on honeymoon as they have been lodging at a hotel and having the best of fun they can amidst the coronavirus lockdown which has seen public gatherings including church services and music concerts cancelled.

Catch up with the Medifui couple in the video below.