Captain Smart exposes GJA President, reveals what they did for NPP in 2016

“GJA received GHC 213,000 from NPP to organise a press against me. Journalists must speak the truth and stop shielding others because of their personal benefits. It is about time we all come together to say enough is enough. I will advise GJA to donate part of the money to the orphanage,” he added.

Captain Smart advised the people of Ghana to be cautious about voting for the NPP in the upcoming December elections during a segment of his show.

“This is an administration that must be voted against, it is only people who are not in their right senses that will vote for them again.”

Captain Smart, renowned for his outspoken nature, labelled such individuals as “senseless” and stressed the importance of not granting the party another opportunity.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the president of the GJA, has previously communicated with the outspoken journalist, urging him to refrain from his provocative and aggressive behaviour, which was considered inappropriate during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, 16th July.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said, “Over the weekend, for example, we heard the disturbing and reckless comments of Blessed Godsbrain Smart aka ‘Captain Smart‘, made on Accra-based Onua TV. He described them as ‘beasts, people who would vote for the NPP in the December elections.”

Dwumfour continued, “Given the severity of his utterances and the ethical breach, we call on the board and management of Media General to take immediate action to mete out appropriate sanctions to Mr. Smart. This will not only serve as a deterrent to others but will enhance public confidence in the media organisation, as an organisation that detests unprofessional conduct.”