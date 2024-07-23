ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Temi drops hints on wedding with Mr Eazi, says 'My life changed when I met you'

Selorm Tali

Get your shoes, suits, and dresses ready because Temi Otedola is sounding her wedding bells louder than ever as she celebrates Mr Eazi, the love of her life.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

In a recent social media post, the actress and former fashion blogger expressed her deep gratitude for the profound impact her fiancé, singer Mr Eazi, has had on her lifeThe actress and former fashion blogger expressed her deep gratitude for the profound impact her fiancé, singer Mr Eazi, has had on her life in a recent social media post.

Recommended articles

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola (Instagram/Temi Otedola)
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola (Instagram/Temi Otedola) Instagram

Temi made this heartfelt declaration while celebrating Mr Eazi's 33rd birthday, acknowledging the substantial role he has played in her journey. She took to Instagram to share her sentiments, writing, “My entire life changed when I met you!

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last 8 years you’ve inspired me, supported me and continually shown that you are the kindest soul I’ve ever come across. I’m so excited to spend the rest of your birthdays right by your side.”

In another post, Temi hinted that their wedding is on the horizon. “Celebrating you today and every day. Happy birthday to my forever person. My favourite person. My soon to be oko [husband],” she wrote.

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola] Pulse Nigeria

The couple's relationship has been a source of admiration and inspiration for many, as they openly share their love and support for each other.

Rumours have it that they have secretly tied the knot; however, this comment from Temi suggests otherwise. Perhaps it is time to have a ceremony to make it public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever the story may be, fans and followers eagerly anticipate their wedding ceremony as the love story of Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi continues to capture hearts, showcasing a beautiful blend of romance and mutual respect.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Aba Anamoah

Give them the entire area's chores - Nana Aba slams politicians campaign tactics

Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Majid Michel at Church

Jesus never raised the dead nor healed the sick - Majid says in powerful sermon

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Agradaa granted GH¢200,000 bail for allegedly airing explicit images on TV