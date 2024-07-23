Temi drops hints on wedding with Mr Eazi, says 'My life changed when I met you'

The billionaire heiress revealed that her life underwent a significant transformation after meeting Eazi eight years ago.

Temi made this heartfelt declaration while celebrating Mr Eazi's 33rd birthday, acknowledging the substantial role he has played in her journey. She took to Instagram to share her sentiments, writing, “My entire life changed when I met you!

Over the last 8 years you’ve inspired me, supported me and continually shown that you are the kindest soul I’ve ever come across. I’m so excited to spend the rest of your birthdays right by your side.”

In another post, Temi hinted that their wedding is on the horizon. “Celebrating you today and every day. Happy birthday to my forever person. My favourite person. My soon to be oko [husband],” she wrote.

The couple's relationship has been a source of admiration and inspiration for many, as they openly share their love and support for each other.

Rumours have it that they have secretly tied the knot; however, this comment from Temi suggests otherwise. Perhaps it is time to have a ceremony to make it public.

