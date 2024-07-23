Vim Lady points out hypocrisy against King Paluta as celebrities join NDC walk

The video featured prominent figures such as broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), actor and former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate aspirant Fred Nuamah, and others.

Pulse Ghana

Vim Lady praised the participation of celebrities in the Mahama Walk, emphasising its positive impact on democracy in Ghana. However, she expressed her disappointment over the harsh criticism directed at King Paluta for merely greeting Vice President Bawumia during a separate event.

"I like how celebrities participated in the Mahama Walk. It's good for our democracy, so why were some people attacking King Paluta for greeting Bawumia? The guy didn't even endorse or support Bawumia," Vim Lady wrote as a caption to the video.