Vim Lady points out hypocrisy against King Paluta as celebrities join NDC walk

In a video shared by Vim Lady, several celebrities were seen participating in the recently concluded Mahama Walk. The event, which was organised to support former President John Mahama, highlighted the significance of democracy and political engagement in Ghana.
Media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has questioned the reasoning behind the recent attacks on singer King Paluta following his interaction with Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Recommended articles
The video featured prominent figures such as broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), actor and former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate aspirant Fred Nuamah, and others.
Vim Lady praised the participation of celebrities in the Mahama Walk, emphasising its positive impact on democracy in Ghana. However, she expressed her disappointment over the harsh criticism directed at King Paluta for merely greeting Vice President Bawumia during a separate event.
"I like how celebrities participated in the Mahama Walk. It's good for our democracy, so why were some people attacking King Paluta for greeting Bawumia? The guy didn't even endorse or support Bawumia," Vim Lady wrote as a caption to the video.
She highlighted that King Paluta's greeting was not an endorsement, pointing out the intolerance displayed by some individuals towards others' choices and interactions. See her post below and share your thoughts with us.